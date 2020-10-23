Book Club: Cape Town library update

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Winde: Creating new jobs, growing local economy priorities for WC govt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 17:20
Matrics in Antarctica - An epic adventure of a lifetime
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Riaan Manser - Adventurer at ...
Today at 17:46
Singer, songwriter and poet Nomzi Kumalo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nomzi Kumalo - singer, songwriter and poet
Today at 18:09
Performance of ZAR
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Varushka Singh - Fixed Income & Currency Analyst at RMB
Today at 18:13
Transnet Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nonkululeko Dlamini - CFO at Transnet
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Zoom: Nungu Diamond Founder, Kealeboga Pule | kppule@nungu-diamonds.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on c... 23 October 2020 11:07 AM
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
View all Local
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
View all Politics
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
We'll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It'll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we're seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
View all Business
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Can't name the tune? Use Google's new hum-to-search feature – it's on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don't agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Book Club: Cape Town library update

Book Club: Cape Town library update

23 October 2020 2:21 PM

Guest: Jacinta Avontuur | The Principal Librarian at Parow library


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and what's new on TV

23 October 2020 3:18 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk Producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Cancer Awareness

23 October 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Dr. Keo Tabane | First black medical oncologist in South Africa and works as part of the Icon Oncology network. 

Movie Club: SA shortfilm 'Umama' a finalist in the Bafta’s best short foreign film

23 October 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: alia Smith | The Director and Creator of the short film, Umama.

On the couch: Art-focused project Lalela

23 October 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Firdous Hendricks | Senior programme manager at Lalela  

Music with Shekinah

22 October 2020 3:08 PM

Shekinah is back with the release of her new single ‘Fixate’, which is her long awaited new single from her upcoming second album ‘Trouble In Paradise’.

Personal Finance: Money management for teens

22 October 2020 2:48 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Sam BeckBessinger who is the author of Manage your Money like a Grown Up.

Greener Living Part 2: The South African National Biodiversity Institute [SANBI]

22 October 2020 2:11 PM

Pippa speaks to Sarah Struys from The South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Greener Living Part 1 - Botanical Society explains why memberships aren't being extended

22 October 2020 1:56 PM

Guest: Antonia de Barros | The general manager of the Botanical Society of South Africa.

On the couch: ECD sector victory in High Court case against Minister of Social Development

22 October 2020 1:47 PM

Guest: Professor Eric Atmore | The Director of The Centre for Early Childhood Development

Trending

Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation

Local

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

Local

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Pupil hospitalised after being stabbed at Majazana school near Orange Farm

23 October 2020 4:14 PM

23 October 2020 4:14 PM

COVID-19 death rates: Which countries are worst hit?

23 October 2020 3:59 PM

23 October 2020 3:59 PM

WC Health Dept concerned about relaxed behaviour towards COVID-19

23 October 2020 3:43 PM

23 October 2020 3:43 PM

