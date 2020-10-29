Non Alcoholic drinks get their own dedicated online retail platform

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Join us for a trip down memory lane with 7de Laan's Nobuhle Mahlasela
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nobuhle Mahlasela
Today at 17:05
Financial Mail ANALYSIS: Jooste hit with R122m fine for warning ex-Springbok prop, chauffeur to sell Steinhoff
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Bulls v Stormers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
Stellenbosch farmer leading the way in regenerative farming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McIntosh - owner/founder at Farmer Angus
Today at 18:09
Eskom interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Calib Cassim - CFO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
FSCA fines Steinhoff, CEO Markus Jooste nearly R123mn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Rowdy Bags
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Young - MD at Rowdy Bags
Latest Local
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds' Are prescribed assets on the cards again? Bruce Whitfield interviews Emda Fourie (Momentum Consultants and Actuaries). 29 October 2020 6:51 PM
Mboweni under fire for remarks linking Tygerberg Hospital to racial segregation Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire for remarks he made about Tygerberg Hospital during his mid-term budget speech i... 29 October 2020 12:55 PM
View all Politics
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
New online platform launched for growing range of non-alcoholic drinks Two Cape Town businesswomen have created an online retail platform dedicated to the burgeoning market of alcohol-free drinks. 29 October 2020 5:17 PM
Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare A Cape Town woman has been left with serious lung damage after her ozone therapy session went wrong. A medical doctor weighs in. 29 October 2020 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Non Alcoholic drinks get their own dedicated online retail platform

Non Alcoholic drinks get their own dedicated online retail platform

29 October 2020 1:46 PM

Pippa speaks to founders Caroline Van Schalkwyk and Fiona Hilton.


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

30 October 2020 3:22 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Psoriasis

30 October 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Dr Lushen Pillay | A specialist dermatologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: "All my lies are True” by bestselling British writer Dorothy Koomson

30 October 2020 2:13 PM

“All my lies are True” is the new book from bestselling British writer Dorothy Koomson – whose previous works include the Brighton Mermaid and Tell me Your Secret, and whose works have been translated into over 30 languages.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch with trinity Children's Centre in Mitchells Plain

30 October 2020 1:46 PM

Guests
Renier Coetzee | One of our LeadSA heroes in 2017.
Garlen Fredericks | A parent of one of the children at Trinity Children's Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov

29 October 2020 3:22 PM

Egg design, opening in November at Cavendish. 
Zeitz MOCAA
Halloween

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: National Wills Week

29 October 2020 2:57 PM

Guest: Alex Simeonides | Head Of Operations at Capital Legacy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World's loneliest elephant finally has a new home arranged for him

29 October 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Fiona Miles | Operations Director at Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Beauty therapy treatments and their claims

28 October 2020 3:29 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Dr. Harris Steinman | Owner of Facts Lab

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing the 1968 Mustang and Porsche Cayenne Coupe

28 October 2020 2:14 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

