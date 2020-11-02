Food 2: Wilson's Waffles

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Hyundai Grand i10
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Results of the 2020 Democratic Alliance Federal Congress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 17:20
What will it take to get SAA flying again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 17:46
Book: A Wilder Life by Joan Louwrens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Louwrens - Author
Today at 18:08
Aspen wins Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:12
SAA's former board director, Yakhe Kwinana denies accusations of a 4.3 million in bribes and kickbacks at State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Head of Research of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Growing business which stands for sustainability and ethical consumerism.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Hewlett - CEO at Sealand Gear
Today at 19:08
Effects of US elections on the globe this week
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Promised Land - Exploring South Africa's Land Conflict
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Kemp - Author of Promised Land at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Booth - Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Indigene Koi and San occupiers of Cecilia Forest remain, but structures removed SANParks Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli says the group is allowed to remain in the forest during the daytime while the process unfolds. 2 November 2020 1:16 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday. 1 November 2020 2:42 PM
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
View all Local
Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has defended the party against claims that it is not div... 2 November 2020 11:47 AM
'Steenhuisen must put his foot down and rule DA with a relatively iron fist' Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke says the party must not squander an opportunity presented by the ANC. 2 November 2020 9:08 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert Tech expert Duncan McLeod says the SABC's plans to launch its own streaming platform will allow it to monetise content and diversi... 2 November 2020 3:35 PM
Non-refundable deposits illegal and contracts cannot be changed unilaterally Consumer law specialist attorney Trudie Broekmann says the Consumer Protection Act overrules any attempts to do this. 2 November 2020 11:28 AM
SA's new domestic airline 'Lift' to take off next month Lift Airlines will take to South Africa’s skies from 10 December 2020, says founder Gidon Novick. 2 November 2020 10:32 AM
View all Business
South Africa's new coffee rules create potential conundrum for Ricoffy The South African government has published brand new regulations on what does and doesn't count as coffee. 2 November 2020 1:09 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Food 2: Wilson's Waffles

Food 2: Wilson's Waffles

2 November 2020 2:17 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by the co-owner of Wilson's Waffles, Nathalie Sonnet.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet

2 November 2020 3:14 PM

Blowing My Own Trumpet is a family fronted band featuring the original songwriting of South African Trumpeter Claude Lamon and his daughter Josephine Lamon. Claude joined Pippa for a  conversation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk:Working from home - How unprofessional behaviour could get your fired

2 November 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Gillian Lumb | Director in the Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

2 November 2020 1:57 PM

Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24, Tessa Purdon, gives us a weekly update on what's new in the restaurant scene in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: New food incubator Makers Landing taking shape at V&A Waterfront

2 November 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Westleigh Wilkinson | Project manager for Makers Landing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

30 October 2020 3:22 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Psoriasis

30 October 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Dr Lushen Pillay | A specialist dermatologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: "All my lies are True” by bestselling British writer Dorothy Koomson

30 October 2020 2:13 PM

“All my lies are True” is the new book from bestselling British writer Dorothy Koomson – whose previous works include the Brighton Mermaid and Tell me Your Secret, and whose works have been translated into over 30 languages.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch with trinity Children's Centre in Mitchells Plain

30 October 2020 1:46 PM

Guests
Renier Coetzee | One of our LeadSA heroes in 2017.
Garlen Fredericks | A parent of one of the children at Trinity Children's Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov

29 October 2020 3:22 PM

Egg design, opening in November at Cavendish. 
Zeitz MOCAA
Halloween

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Steenhuisen: There's a myth that the DA is for white people

Politics

SABC’s internet streaming plans a sensible move, says tech expert

Business Lifestyle

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

EWN Highlights

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

2 November 2020 3:51 PM

Petrol, diesel prices drop from Wednesday

2 November 2020 3:42 PM

Former SAA board member claims Zondo commission lawyer is biased against her

2 November 2020 3:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA