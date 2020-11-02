Music with Blowing My Own Trumpet

Blowing My Own Trumpet is a family fronted band featuring the original songwriting of South African Trumpeter Claude Lamon and his daughter Josephine Lamon. Claude joined Pippa for a conversation.
Guest: Gillian Lumb | Director in the Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Employment practiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the line by the co-owner of Wilson's Waffles, Nathalie Sonnet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Content at Eat Out and Food24, Tessa Purdon, gives us a weekly update on what's new in the restaurant scene in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Westleigh Wilkinson | Project manager for Makers LandingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Dr Lushen Pillay | A specialist dermatologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
“All my lies are True” is the new book from bestselling British writer Dorothy Koomson – whose previous works include the Brighton Mermaid and Tell me Your Secret, and whose works have been translated into over 30 languages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Renier Coetzee | One of our LeadSA heroes in 2017.
Garlen Fredericks | A parent of one of the children at Trinity Children's Centre
Egg design, opening in November at Cavendish.
Zeitz MOCAA
Halloween