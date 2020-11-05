Deon Wigget webinar

Pippa in conversation with author and advertising copywriter Deon Wigget, whose first book My Only Story has just hit the shelves, published by Penguin Random House.
Chris Eksteen | Education and Outreach Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust
Jeannie Hayward | Communications & Media Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust
Ever since she started vocal training at the age of 12 years old, Lillia Lessev had dreams of becoming a recording artist and performing in front of a sellout audience.
Four years later, the 16 year old has already achieved that, and her music is now playlisted on South Africa's biggest music stations.
She released her debut single, Heartbeat, in 2018 and has subsequently followed that up with other releases, including Hearless which was released earlier this year.
She's followed that up with a new hit entitled Ghosts.
Pippa speaks to Darielle Robertson Franschhoek Wine Valley Festival Organiser.
The Franschhoek Uncorked Festival is taking place this coming weekend between the 6 & 8 November.
Participating wineries in and around the Franschoek valley will use the opportunity to showcase this season’s new release wines, which include MCC’s, white wines, rosés and even a few Summer inspired red varietals.
Live music and great food add extra excitement to a fun day out, including a unique Chardonnay and sushi pairing, and a tractor ride through the vineyards, to name but a few.
If you’ve still not settled on your plans for the end of the year, today we’d like to tempt you to consider some more local travel, and invite you to visit a destination you’ve probably driven past a dozen times. I’m talking about the Garden Route Game Lodge, located just off the N2 highway on the approach to Mossel Bay.
If like me you spend a lot of time in the Garden Route, you probably whizz past the turn-off en route to Knysna or Plett, or maybe even slow down to try and let the kids spot the elephants if they’re lucky.
But today we want to invite you to take a turn through the gate and explore what awaits you on the other side.
Pippa speaks to Anthony Doherty Director of GARDEN ROUTE GAME LODGE.