On the couch with Like B4 Masectomy Boutique

Latest Local
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch with Like B4 Masectomy Boutique

On the couch with Like B4 Masectomy Boutique

6 November 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Owner Vanessa Burger


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts to try out, movies and the new on the small screen

6 November 2020 4:25 PM

For your entertainment we turn to:
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

Health & Wellness: The Neuroscience of Relationships

6 November 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Ruth Levin-Vorster | A PhD student in neuroscience at UCT

European Film Festival virtual event in SA from 12-22 November

6 November 2020 2:15 PM

Guest: Peter Rorvik | Curator of the European Film festival.

Movie Club: Electric Africa VR Festival

6 November 2020 1:57 PM

Guest: Antoinette Engel | Festival Distribution Manager 

Deon Wigget webinar

5 November 2020 3:56 PM

Pippa in conversation with author and advertising copywriter Deon Wigget, whose first book My Only Story has just hit the shelves, published by Penguin Random House.  

DIY with Angelo

5 November 2020 2:27 PM

Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management 

On the couch with Cape Leopard Trust

5 November 2020 1:48 PM

Guests
Chris Eksteen | Education and Outreach Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust
Jeannie Hayward | Communications & Media Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust

Consumer Talk: The potential financial ramifications of losing your phone

4 November 2020 3:46 PM

Pippa and Wendy take the case study of Cara Anderson of Fourways. Take a listen to hear her story.  

Car Talk: Testing day at the Gerotek testing centre.

4 November 2020 2:33 PM

Motoring journalist, Ciro de Siena, joins Pippa on the line to respond to car-related questions from our listeners. He also shares his views about scooters.

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

Politics

DA condemns 'economic terrorism' by MKMVA evicting foreign shop owners in DBN

8 November 2020 5:08 PM

8 killed in 4 accidents across Gauteng on Saturday night

8 November 2020 4:18 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount

8 November 2020 2:58 PM

