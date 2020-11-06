Entertainment News: Podcasts to try out, movies and the new on the small screen

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: Hope to Heal Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Seema Naidoo - Founder and Executive Director at Hope to Heal Foundation
Today at 07:10
DNA backlog in over 125 000 cases
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Daleen Gouws - Spokesperson at Action Society
Today at 07:40
The KonMari method
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alyssa Dehrmann - Consultant at KonMari
Today at 08:10
Inside EWN throw forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 08:15
Alcohol awareness week
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Thembi Msane - Spokesperson at SANCA
Today at 08:40
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
Cape Town based designer wins at Young Designer Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sinazo Janda
Today at 09:10
The UK report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
At the movies with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
[BREAKING NEWS] City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation Despite announcements made by the national government, the WCED says it won't be making special arrangements for Covid-19 infected... 7 November 2020 9:51 AM
View all Local
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks is will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Entertainment News: Podcasts to try out, movies and the new on the small screen

Entertainment News: Podcasts to try out, movies and the new on the small screen

6 November 2020 4:25 PM

For your entertainment we turn to:
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Health & Wellness: The Neuroscience of Relationships

6 November 2020 2:54 PM

Guest: Ruth Levin-Vorster | A PhD student in neuroscience at UCT

European Film Festival virtual event in SA from 12-22 November

6 November 2020 2:15 PM

Guest: Peter Rorvik | Curator of the European Film festival.

Movie Club: Electric Africa VR Festival

6 November 2020 1:57 PM

Guest: Antoinette Engel | Festival Distribution Manager 

On the couch with Like B4 Masectomy Boutique

6 November 2020 1:48 PM

Guest: Owner Vanessa Burger

Deon Wigget webinar

5 November 2020 3:56 PM

Pippa in conversation with author and advertising copywriter Deon Wigget, whose first book My Only Story has just hit the shelves, published by Penguin Random House.  

DIY with Angelo

5 November 2020 2:27 PM

Guest: Angelo d'Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management 

On the couch with Cape Leopard Trust

5 November 2020 1:48 PM

Guests
Chris Eksteen | Education and Outreach Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust
Jeannie Hayward | Communications & Media Manager at the Cape Leopard Trust

Consumer Talk: The potential financial ramifications of losing your phone

4 November 2020 3:46 PM

Pippa and Wendy take the case study of Cara Anderson of Fourways. Take a listen to hear her story.  

Car Talk: Testing day at the Gerotek testing centre.

4 November 2020 2:33 PM

Motoring journalist, Ciro de Siena, joins Pippa on the line to respond to car-related questions from our listeners. He also shares his views about scooters.

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

Local Politics

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation

Local

EWN Highlights

President Ramaphosa congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden

7 November 2020 9:12 PM

Kamala Harris, the US vice president elect

7 November 2020 9:00 PM

Joe Biden and his plans for the US

7 November 2020 8:46 PM

