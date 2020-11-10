Family Matters: Foster care offers a lifeline to vulnerable children

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Exam Disruption due to protest action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
The latest on matters relating to Ace Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ina Gouws
Today at 16:55
Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kagisho Palagangwe - Father of Ethan
Today at 17:05
A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
2020 Masters Tournament golf tournament.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Masporo - Supersport at Presenter
Today at 17:46
SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile Sitole
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
AG Kimi Makwetu was an outstanding public servant, says SARS boss SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital on Wednesd... 12 November 2020 1:12 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDEO] The day Kataza returned home to Slangkop Volunteers known as Kataza's angels who have helped keep the famous baboon safe for over 70 days watched his release from afar. 12 November 2020 12:53 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action. 12 November 2020 11:26 AM
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown. 11 November 2020 8:43 PM
Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020. 12 November 2020 1:14 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Family Matters: Foster care offers a lifeline to vulnerable children

Family Matters: Foster care offers a lifeline to vulnerable children

10 November 2020 2:48 PM

Guests
Victoria Smith | Programme manager for Home from Home
Wardah Carelse | Foster parent of 7 children


Music with Phil Gregory

12 November 2020 3:47 PM

Pippa speaks to Phil Gregory who was locked down in the UK earlier this year. He decided to use this time for good. His brand new single ‘Nowhere For Our Love To Hide’ is the result of lockdown.

Advice: Everything you need to know about Wills - Part 2

12 November 2020 3:05 PM

Alex Simeonides | CEO of Capital Legacy

Greener Living 2: Local NGO's plan to deal with nurdle spill

12 November 2020 2:25 PM

Guest: George van der Schyff | CEO of the Pristine Earth Collective

Greener Living 1: Take a Hike to clean the mountain

12 November 2020 1:52 PM

Guest: Wahida Parker | Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

On the couch: Young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations

12 November 2020 1:47 PM

Guest: Marc Knowles | The founder and CEO of Ollie Health

Matriculants affected by this morning's protests

12 November 2020 1:40 PM

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, gives us an update about what happened.

Consumer Talk: Dr. Lee's heat patch and more

11 November 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Hilux Legend RS

11 November 2020 2:11 PM

Pippa in conversation with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

On the couch: How pollen can help solve crimes

11 November 2020 1:42 PM

Pippa speaks to Dr. Dilys Berman who is an aerobiologist based at the UCT Lung Institute. 

Music with John Niel

10 November 2020 3:13 PM

John Niel stepped onto the music scene in 2018 after being discovered at the Just Inspired Acoustic Sessions. 

