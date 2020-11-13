Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on TV

Contributors to this:
Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Pippa speaks to psychiatrist Dr. Tasneem Mahomed, who has a private practice, about the problem.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Andy Kawa about her book, Kwanele, Enough!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the co-founder of Knitted Knockers, Dana Biddle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Phil Gregory who was locked down in the UK earlier this year. He decided to use this time for good. His brand new single ‘Nowhere For Our Love To Hide’ is the result of lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alex Simeonides | CEO of Capital LegacyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George van der Schyff | CEO of the Pristine Earth CollectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wahida Parker | Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial CablewayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marc Knowles | The founder and CEO of Ollie HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, gives us an update about what happened.LISTEN TO PODCAST