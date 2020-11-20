Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

To guide us with this:
1) CapeTalk producers Stephan Lombard and Rafiq Wagiet
2) Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Dr. Conray Moolman joins Pippa on the line to talk about prostate cancer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa chats to author Emma Donoghue about a brand new release, her 13th novel called The Pull of the Stars. The book was rushed to early release because it is so very, very topical right now – being set in the midst of a global pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining us on the virtual couch today is an aspiring young woman by the name of Nikki Kemp. Nikki has cerebral palsy, but that hasn't deterred her from achieving her goals and dreams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
KZN born Talie Monin is being labeled as one of South Africa’s greatest contemporary Jazz exports, as she makes waves in the east, where she now calls Hong Kong home. Pippa catches up with her to talk about her debit album.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kirstenbosch horticulturist Cherise Viljoen tackles listeners gardening questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kirsty Scully | Financial Planner at Core Wealth ManagersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rob Armstrong talks to Pippa Hudson about his swim in aid of Watershed Animal Rescue, and Stephne Jackson from Watershed chats about the invaluable work they do to help animals.
http://www.watershed.org.za/
Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST