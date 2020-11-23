FOOD 2: Russian vodka - made in SA

South African musician, Nandi Madida, joins Pippa to talk about the story of her life and the release of her new single, Organic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joey Burke | Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Guests
1) Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24.Com and Eat Out
2) Tarryn Corlett | Head of Eat Out Food School
Capetonian Zirk Botha, an ex-naval combat officer and adventure racer, will undertake a solo row to Rio de Janeiro in support of the environment and climate change.
To guide us with this:
1) CapeTalk producers Stephan Lombard and Rafiq Wagiet
2) Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Dr. Conray Moolman joins Pippa on the line to talk about prostate cancer.
Pippa chats to author Emma Donoghue about a brand new release, her 13th novel called The Pull of the Stars. The book was rushed to early release because it is so very, very topical right now – being set in the midst of a global pandemic.
Joining us on the virtual couch today is an aspiring young woman by the name of Nikki Kemp. Nikki has cerebral palsy, but that hasn't deterred her from achieving her goals and dreams.