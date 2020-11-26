Music with Arno Carstens

The legendary Arno Carstens is back with new music. Pippa caught up with him.
Guest: Mimecast’s cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Benjamin and Dora Freeman first spotted each other at a choir competition when they were in their late teens – but they would only meet a few years later when he was 21 and she was 22. Pippa spoke to Benjamin about what it took to sustain their marriage that long.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Rebecca Walker | A research fellow at WITS University’s African Centre for Migration and Society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler in conversation with offers, bookings and everything concerning flights this festive season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with Stephen McGown about his story as shared with writer Tudor Caradoc Davies, in a book published by Maverick 451, called “6 years with Al Qaeda – the Stephen McGown story”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the line by trumpeter Darren English, who will also be performing at Jazz & Classical Encounters Festival Vol 2 @ Spier on Saturday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education DepartmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to photographer Peter Pickford about his new book, “To the Edges of the Earth - a Journey into Wild Land”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Michelle Lochner | University of the Western Cape senior lecturer Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physics and AstronomyLISTEN TO PODCAST