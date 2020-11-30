FOOD 2: Food - Oink! the Perfect Pork Cookbook

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
GBV: Take This Thread
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lynn Madeley - CEO of Havas Southern African and patron of Take This Thread at ...
Today at 05:10
ATM on its motion of no confidence against Pres. Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mxolisi Makhubu - Spokesperson at African Transformation Movement
Today at 05:46
Explainer: Circuit breakers the mini lockdown needed for hotspots
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Green - National Director at South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [Acceleration of comfort in style]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's second wave of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 07:20
How City plans to keep CBD nightlife Covid compliant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Gov's wage freeze being challenged as unions refuse to settle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 08:21
Why real BBBEE can help nation building
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siya Khumalo
Today at 08:45
SALGA National Members Conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Health Justice Initiative wants details of state’s plan to get Covid-19 vaccine to SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
ANC Western Cape Cameron Dugmore calls for a public inquiry into baboon management programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Karin Crowe
Today at 12:23
Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
SALGA crossing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC. 2 December 2020 1:07 PM
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young 'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi. 2 December 2020 11:45 AM
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers. 1 December 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms. 2 December 2020 1:34 PM
View all Business
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves. 2 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
FOOD 2: Food - Oink! the Perfect Pork Cookbook

FOOD 2: Food - Oink! the Perfect Pork Cookbook

30 November 2020 2:17 PM

Pippa in conversation with Billy Forssman. He is the author of the newly-released cookbook, “Oink! The Perfect Pork Cookbook”.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Injured by a product? Find out who's liable.

2 December 2020 3:29 PM

Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Why new car prices could soon fall

2 December 2020 2:20 PM

Motoring journalist, Ciro de Siena, joins Pippa to talk everything car-related. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deep Blue Dinners back at Two Oceans Aquarium

2 December 2020 2:04 PM

Pippa speaks to the Spokesperson of Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: New hotline launched to help women escape domestic violence

2 December 2020 1:56 PM

Guest: Zubeida Dangor |Head of the Executive  at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Brent Harris

1 December 2020 3:06 PM

Pippa speaks to Just Jinjer drummer, Brent Harris.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: More South Africans exploring dual citizenship options

1 December 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Micha Emmett | A South African-born businesswoman and CEO of CS Global Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Making disabled travel easier

1 December 2020 2:15 PM

Pippa speaks to Karin Coetzee who started a Disabled Travel Website in 2004.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Join the Dance

1 December 2020 1:46 PM

Guest: Project coordinator Sinead Donnelly 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Gigi LaMayne

30 November 2020 3:14 PM

GoodLuck, Lira, Gigi LaMayne and Mariechan joined forces on the track called “My Body (Stand Up)”, sampling the well-known 1984 child-abuse awareness track “My Body”.
The artists then wrote their own verses for this version of the song. Gigi LaMayne joins Pippa on the line.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1 December is #GivingTuesday

30 November 2020 3:08 PM

Guest: Jannie Smith | Regional manager in sub-Saharan Africa & global head of support for GivenGain 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years

World

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

Opinion Lifestyle

People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious

World

Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

Business Local

UN worried as DR Congo struggles with political crisis

2 December 2020 8:45 PM

2020 one of three hottest years ever recorded - UN

2 December 2020 8:24 PM

Mboweni welcomes MP support for bill aimed at auditing profession

2 December 2020 7:40 PM

