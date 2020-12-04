Weekend events diary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
Live experience with Zoe Zana
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
zoe zana
Latest Local
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identi... 5 December 2020 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize issued compliance notices to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha. 5 December 2020 8:46 AM
Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the grace period for all driver's licences that have expired since 26 March. 5 December 2020 7:40 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
View all Business
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Weekend events diary

Weekend events diary

4 December 2020 2:11 PM

Maven Clothing & Sealand Gear team up to present the Sustainable Christmas Market 
Johnson Insanitized at THE DRAMA FACTORY
The Cap Classique Garden Party 
Toy Run Cape Town 2020
Screening of the shortfilm, The InnKeeper


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on the small screen

4 December 2020 3:13 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: True Story by Kate Reed Petty

4 December 2020 2:57 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by author Kate Reed Petty to chat about her debut novel, True Story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Holiday and Summer safety with Dr. Darren Green

4 December 2020 2:01 PM

Guest: Dr. Darren Green | Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Rafiek Mammon

4 December 2020 1:42 PM

Rafiek is the former Cape Times Arts Editor, celebrated playwright and previous Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards judge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Craig Lucas

3 December 2020 3:17 PM

Craig Lucas chats to Pippa about what he's been doing during lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DIY Advice: Angelo answers general DIY questions

3 December 2020 2:49 PM

Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living 2: Wavescape Festival

3 December 2020 2:10 PM

Guest: Shani Jude | Festival Director at Wavescape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living 1: Kaavan the elephant settling into new home

3 December 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Fiona Miles | South African director of Four Paws. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Toys for Joy campaign

3 December 2020 1:41 PM

Guest: Amy Vos | Founder of the Nehemiah Safe House in Monte Vista. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife

Local

Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula

Local

Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer

Local

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll nearing 22k mark

5 December 2020 8:47 AM

Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

5 December 2020 7:53 AM

Agrizzi adamant his life is in danger

5 December 2020 7:53 AM

