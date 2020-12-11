Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the TV world

Guests:
Cape Talk producers Stephan Lombard and Rafiq Wagiet
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine
Pippa is joined on the line by dermatologist Dr. Tarryn Jacobs.
This Moment – a Musical Cabaret
Zip Zap Circus Picnic
Living Coloured at the Baxter Theatre
Open Air Classical Carols by Candlelight
Red Cross Children's Hospital FREE online benefit concert
Pinelands Sell Anything Market
Guest: Terry-Ann Adams | A debut novelist whose book "Those Who Live in Cages" has just been published by Jacana Media.
Filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott join Pippa on the virtual couch to chat about their new film Kingdoms of Fire, Ice, and Fairy tales.
Guest: One Bag Full's Kelly-Anne Hodge
Guest: Alec Riddle | A certified financial planner at Private Wealth Management
Guest: Medee Rall | UCT's director for the centre of extramural studies
Karoline Hanks is planning to do the 13 Peaks Challenge (100 km, taking in 13 peaks with 6 000 m elevation gain around the Table Mountain chain), to raise R60 000 for the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation's Turtle Rescue programme.
Guest: Nadeem Davenhill | A member of the hospital's health facility board.