Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Merles Schnitz - Cos these schnitzels really are all that.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yaron Wisenbacher.
Today at 18:09
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:11
FNB's former CEO's Wine Estate buys Distell, the Simonsberg-Paarl property Plaisir de Merle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 18:13
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa
Today at 18:48
Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joe Parker - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO at Solidarity Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Granting private rail firms access to SA's rail network is a win-win says RRA The RailRoad Association's CEO Mesela Nhlapo tells John Maytham the move will unlock billions of rand in industry investment. 16 December 2020 12:52 PM
Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive The City's Richard Bosman explains how the new regulations will affect beachgoers in the Western Cape this festive season. 16 December 2020 11:06 AM
Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says second wave Covid-19 cases in the province have now surpassed the number of cases experienced during the f... 16 December 2020 10:32 AM
View all Local
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route be... 16 December 2020 1:04 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule “It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN. 15 December 2020 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Service your car wherever you want without losing your warranty "There’s no real reason why people shouldn’t be able to shop around," says Tembinkosi Bonakele (Competition Commission). 15 December 2020 2:41 PM
View all Business
Tired of the beach? 7 Cape swimming holes and waterfalls that you should explore Take the plunge and try something new! Here are seven waterfalls and natural pools that you should try in the Western Cape this su... 16 December 2020 9:43 AM
Why we're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever CMS Senior Researcher Maninie Molatseli says the 7% hike is driven by customers choosing different nuanced medical aid products. 15 December 2020 11:52 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2020 These were the most-read, most-talked-about articles on Cape Talk in April. 15 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members. 16 December 2020 9:14 AM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine Countries like Canda, the US and the UK have secured enough vaccines to immunise their citizens several times over. 16 December 2020 10:11 AM
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Car Talk

Car Talk

16 December 2020 3:12 PM

Guest : Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Ocean View Christmas Party

16 December 2020 1:53 PM

Guest : Sandy Catterson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Charlene le Roux

16 December 2020 1:41 PM

Guest : Charlene Le Roux

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Lara Gear

15 December 2020 3:19 PM

Guest : Lara Gear

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 Testing for the purpose of Travel

15 December 2020 3:18 PM

Guest : Kim Taylor |Customer experience director at The Flight Centre Travel Group|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Replay : Kirsten Landman reflects on the Dakar Rally

15 December 2020 3:11 PM

Guest : Kirsten Landman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Nala's World - A man and his kitten, cycling the world

15 December 2020 2:22 PM

Guest : Dean Nicholson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Cato Louw

15 December 2020 2:21 PM

Guest : Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Lethabo Mokheti

14 December 2020 3:17 PM

With Lethabo Mokheti.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fair Cape Cares Foundation GRAND PRIZE Giveaway

14 December 2020 2:56 PM

Pippa speaks to Joel Serman Spokesperson at Fair Cape Dairy Products.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches

Politics

Western Cape's second wave cases have surpassed first Covid-19 peak - Alan Winde

Local

Don't be in breach at the beach! CoCT clarifies WC beach rules this festive

Local

EWN Highlights

Social cohesion cannot be achieved if women & children live in fear - Mthethwa

16 December 2020 4:55 PM

Cele urges beachgoers to follow COVID rules if they want beaches to remain open

16 December 2020 4:24 PM

Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

16 December 2020 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA