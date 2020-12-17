Christmas Music with Angela Stuurman

Today at 16:10 Push for SA to protect the name 'biltong' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Charl de Villiers - chair the game-meat industry body Game SA

Today at 16:20 The end of an era with the closure of the Golden Spur Steak Ranch Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Allen Ambor - Founder at Spur Steak Ranch

Today at 16:55 250th anniversary of the birth of composer: A homage to Ludwig van Beethoven Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibongile Mngoma - Opera singer at UCT College of Music

Today at 17:05 Where is SA in securing the Covid-19 vaccine? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Silverani Padayachee - Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA

Today at 17:20 Angus McIntosh regarding adding carbon to your soil Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Angus McIntosh

Today at 17:46 Gert Vlok Nel and Dana Snyman: 'n Krismisboks vol Stories Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dana Snyman - Author at ...

Today at 18:09 SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News

Today at 18:13 Altron demerger from Bytes UK creates R7-billion in shareholder value The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:39 ZOOM Lisa Bari : Why I volunteered for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lisa Bari - Founder CEO at Emphasis Health

Today at 18:50 Comedian wraps up 2020 - the challenging year that was The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

John Vlismas - Former Comedian at ....

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to turn your business into a Learning Organization. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous

