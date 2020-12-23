Mindfulness in the time of a pandemic

Guest: Linda Kantor | a psychologist with a Ph.D. in mindfulness and a member of IMISA, the Institute for Mindfulness South Africa.
Saskia speaks to one member of The Betsie Beers, Landi Lu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to the Founder of Happy Mind, Shannon Delaporte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roger Codrai, a landscaper with 25 years’ experience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia is joined on the line by the multi-talented performer, Chantal Stanfield.
Chantal is best known as an actress, starring in the popular Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders, playing the role of Sasha Kuipers.
Saskia and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at how well the South African consumers know their rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about what can be expected in terms of cars in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to the Founding Director of Fight Back SA, Nicole Mirkin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dave is a Durban-based guitarist and singer. Sakia spoke to him about the recording of 'White Christmas'.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Iqbal Karbanee | Founder at BabylineLISTEN TO PODCAST