Amy's Book Review - 'Shine a Light'

Host: Amy Maciver
Guest: Corrine Wilson
Guest: Ingrid De Storie
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme, which registers and issues young beach visitors with an identification armband, will once again ensure the safety of children who get lost this festive season. Talking to Amy Maciver is Mayco Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town Zahied Badroodien
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Zahid Badroodien
Health and Wellness Consultant Hannah Kaye who Specialises in nutritional therapy and children’s wellness gives Amy MacIver tips on recovering from holiday season overindulgence.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest: Hannah Kaye
Amy Maciver catches up with the reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on what her reign in the time of covid has been like.
Guest: Zozibini Tunzi
Host: Amy MacIver
Amy MacIver talks to Chef and Businesswoman Clair Roberto about the ins and outs of a nutrition, cooking and a Vegan diet.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest Chef Clair Roberto
Saskia speaks to one member of The Betsie Beers, Landi Lu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia speaks to the Founder of Happy Mind, Shannon Delaporte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roger Codrai, a landscaper with 25 years’ experience.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Saskia is joined on the line by the multi-talented performer, Chantal Stanfield.
Chantal is best known as an actress, starring in the popular Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders, playing the role of Sasha Kuipers.
Saskia and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at how well the South African consumers know their rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST