Music with Mi Casa (J'Something)

Host Amy Maciver
Guest J-Something
Host Maciver
Guest Yumnah Aysen
Description
Setting New Years resolutions and goals with Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Yumnah Aysen.
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Chris Fallows
Description
Award winning photographer Chris Fallows joins Amy to Discuss a year in photos.
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Nokuthula Bonga
Description
Taking the opportunity to shine the light on small businesses, to give them some exposure in these trying times,Amy Maciver talks to Nokhutula Bonga Business Development Manager of Township Patterns Based in Epping, Cape Town,
Host Amy Maciver
Guest: Claudia Jennings
Guest: Andrew Jennings
Description:
Amy Maciver talks and Andrew and Claudia Jennings a South African couple who have returned from a year long expedition around the world on a Katamaran.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest: Corrine Wilson
Guest: Ingrid De Storie
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme, which registers and issues young beach visitors with an identification armband, will once again ensure the safety of children who get lost this festive season. Talking to Amy Maciver is Mayco Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town Zahied Badroodien
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Zahid Badroodien
Health and Wellness Consultant Hannah Kaye who Specialises in nutritional therapy and children’s wellness gives Amy MacIver tips on recovering from holiday season overindulgence.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest: Hannah Kaye
Amy Maciver catches up with the reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on what her reign in the time of covid has been like.
Guest: Zozibini Tunzi
Host: Amy MacIver
Amy MacIver talks to Chef and Businesswoman Clair Roberto about the ins and outs of a nutrition, cooking and a Vegan diet.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest Chef Clair Roberto