Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues

Host Saskia Falken
Guest Wendy Knowler
Guest Chandru Wadhwani, Joint MD at Extrupet
The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Host Sakia Falken
Guest Ciro de Siena
Host Saskia Falken
Guest Daniel Mpilo Richards
Saskia Falken catches up with Daniel Mpilo Richards about the ups and downs of Adapting Yusuf Daniels Bestselling Book 'Living Coloured' into a play at the Baxter during a pandemic.
Host Amy Maciver
Guest J-Something
Host Maciver
Guest Yumnah Aysen
Setting New Years resolutions and goals with Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Yumnah Aysen.
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Chris Fallows
Award winning photographer Chris Fallows joins Amy to Discuss a year in photos.
Host Amy Maciver
Guest Nokuthula Bonga
Taking the opportunity to shine the light on small businesses, to give them some exposure in these trying times,Amy Maciver talks to Nokhutula Bonga Business Development Manager of Township Patterns Based in Epping, Cape Town,
Host Amy Maciver
Guest: Claudia Jennings
Guest: Andrew Jennings
Amy Maciver talks and Andrew and Claudia Jennings a South African couple who have returned from a year long expedition around the world on a Katamaran.
Host: Amy Maciver
Guest: Corrine Wilson
Guest: Ingrid De Storie