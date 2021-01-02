21-year-old Cape Town law student publishes a book of life lessons to help students graduate

Guest Thembalethu Seyisi



Host Saskia Falken



Thembalethu Seyisi, a third-year law student from Stellenbosch University, turned 21 on 2 December.

Four months ago, Themba decided to do something more creative and useful for his 21st birthday than just throwing a party – to put together a book of essays about life lessons aimed at empowering and inspiring young people.