Music with Tye Platinum

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Did Nothern Cape experience an influx of visitors?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ali Diteme - Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 05:10
Eastern Cape running out of coffins as toll soars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Johan Rossouw - Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
Today at 05:46
Government to replace Sassa grant cards after security breach
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hannes van der Merwe - Acting CEO at Postbank
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why I'm so passionate about the vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharon Ekambaram - Health activist
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Bitcoin going bos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Nehawu: SA gov's vaccine plan unclear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 07:20
How did day one of matric paper marking go?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Millicent Merton - Media Liaison at Western Cape Department Of Education
Today at 08:07
Can SA 'ignore' C19 vaccine patents to save lives?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:45
Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot' Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and... 4 January 2021 6:03 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections. 4 January 2021 12:58 PM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Tye Platinum

Music with Tye Platinum

4 January 2021 3:08 PM

Amy speaks to Cape Town-born singer Tye Platinum about his debut song “That’s Why I Love You”.


Alternative entertainment for your kids over the holidays

4 January 2021 3:00 PM

Joining Amy on the line from Langebaan is Lynne Huysemen, the founder of the website Kaboutjie.

Living in a 'Blended Family'

4 January 2021 2:43 PM

Guest: Charissa Bloomberg | Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training

Breathalysers in the workplace have a significant role to play in addressing SA’s alcohol abuse

4 January 2021 2:13 PM

Amy speaks to Managing Director at ALCO-Safe Rhys Evans.

On the couch with Majozi

4 January 2021 1:38 PM

Amy is joined on the line by musician Majozi.

Music with Mathew Gold

2 January 2021 8:01 PM

Guest Mathew Gold 

Host Saskia Falken

21-year-old Cape Town law student publishes a book of life lessons to help students graduate

2 January 2021 7:55 PM

Guest Thembalethu Seyisi

Host Saskia Falken 

Thembalethu Seyisi, a third-year law student from Stellenbosch University, turned 21 on 2 December. 
Four months ago, Themba decided to do something more creative and useful for his 21st birthday than just throwing a party – to put together a book of essays about life lessons aimed at empowering and inspiring young people. 

South African Music Week 2021

2 January 2021 7:51 PM

Guest Micheal Moeti 

Host Saskia Falken 

On the couch with award winning filmmaker Tim Hay

2 January 2021 7:42 PM

Host: Saskia Falken 

Guest: Timothy Hay

Saskia Falken is Joined on the couch by award winning film maker Tim Hay, whose's the director of a film called, ‘Amanzi Olwandle’, which means Ocean Water. 

Hyundai Atos is the best ‘cheap’ new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert

31 December 2020 9:56 AM

The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

World

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

Local

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

Local

COVID-19 second wave peak expected to hit WC this week

4 January 2021 8:47 PM

ANC Joburg councillor Kenneth Mgaga, accused of rape, asks to step aside

4 January 2021 8:37 PM

SABC accused of negotiating in bad faith over retrenchments

4 January 2021 8:22 PM

