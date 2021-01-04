Music with Tye Platinum

Amy speaks to Cape Town-born singer Tye Platinum about his debut song “That’s Why I Love You”.
Joining Amy on the line from Langebaan is Lynne Huysemen, the founder of the website Kaboutjie.
Guest: Charissa Bloomberg | Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Amy speaks to Managing Director at ALCO-Safe Rhys Evans.
Amy is joined on the line by musician Majozi.
Thembalethu Seyisi, a third-year law student from Stellenbosch University, turned 21 on 2 December.
Four months ago, Themba decided to do something more creative and useful for his 21st birthday than just throwing a party – to put together a book of essays about life lessons aimed at empowering and inspiring young people.
Saskia Falken is Joined on the couch by award winning film maker Tim Hay, whose's the director of a film called, ‘Amanzi Olwandle’, which means Ocean Water.
The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.