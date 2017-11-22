Consumer talk: Global NCAP crash tests 2017

Guests:
1) Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer Talk
2) David Ward | Secretary General at Global NCAP
3) Mandy Lee Miller | Spokesperson at Car Seat Full Stop
We caught up with the South African singer and songwriter Sasha-Lee Davids who returns to the spotlight with a brand new single, “A Little Love”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adam Oken | Director of A.Oken Attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the owner of RedBrushed Andre StrydomLISTEN TO PODCAST
The winner of this round is Sybil Goosen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the virtual couch is actress, writer, and publicist Julie-Anne McDowell - the founder and producer of theatre production company HOW NOW BROWN COW.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Stephan Lombard | Capetalk Producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Capetalk Producer
Guest: Dr Liana Roodt | Founder and Director of the Flamingo ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sarah Bullen | Writing Coach and AgentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Garth Japhet | Doctor and Author of the new book 'Like water is for FishLISTEN TO PODCAST
The band's lead singer, Ivy Ann van Rooyen, joins Pippa for a brief conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST