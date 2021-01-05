2021 Horse Racing season kicks off behind closed doors

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good. 7 January 2021 6:19 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
View all Business
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
2021 Horse Racing season kicks off behind closed doors

2021 Horse Racing season kicks off behind closed doors

5 January 2021 2:17 PM

Guest: Katherine Gray | L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival Co-Ordinator


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Die Heuwels Fantasties

7 January 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa speaks to Pierre Greeff who is a band member of  Die Heuwels Fantasties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chaos in the Capitol - US update

7 January 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Brookes Spector | Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Advice: Make sure your insurance is 2021-proof

7 January 2021 2:42 PM

Guest: Wynand van Vuuren | Head of Customer Experience at King Price Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BoxTof offers new innovative way to get fit

7 January 2021 2:15 PM

Pippa speaks to the founder of BoxTof Archie Saunders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Good Things Guy's life hacks for 2021

7 January 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: The Good Things Guys Brent Lindeque

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Failures in the online shopping space

6 January 2021 3:32 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Megan Pollock | A customer who ordered items from Estee Lauder  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1 million meals served by Pebbles Kitchen in Winelands during food relief drive

6 January 2021 3:18 PM

Guest: Dominic Johnson-Allen | Consultant for the Pebbles Kitchen based at the Klein Joostenberg farm in Stellenbosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Ground Culture

6 January 2021 1:46 PM

Joining Pippa on the couch is a young social entrepreneur named Sebastian Daniels to chat about the platform called Ground Culture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Saalim Ismail

5 January 2021 3:09 PM

It’s no secret that the entertainment and creative industry has taken a massive blow by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown, but independent music artists and creatives have united in order to spread hope to our communities, country, and the rest of the world on a fresh, new musical track written/composed by South African music artist Saalim Ismail. Saalim Ismail joins Amy o the line.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Little Optimist Greg Bertish's Toy Collection

5 January 2021 2:58 PM

Amy speaks to the Founder of The Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

Local

Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

Politics

[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral

Local

SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban

Local

EWN Highlights

Police appeal for information after Zim’s ‘biggest ever’ cash-in-transit heist

7 January 2021 8:28 PM

Sisulu to open criminal case against activist Swartbooi after altercation

7 January 2021 8:04 PM

Limpopo health dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

7 January 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA