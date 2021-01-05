The Little Optimist Greg Bertish's Toy Collection

Amy speaks to the Founder of The Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish.
Pippa speaks to Pierre Greeff who is a band member of Die Heuwels Fantasties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brookes Spector | Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wynand van Vuuren | Head of Customer Experience at King Price InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the founder of BoxTof Archie Saunders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Good Things Guys Brent LindequeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Megan Pollock | A customer who ordered items from Estee Lauder
Guest: Dominic Johnson-Allen | Consultant for the Pebbles Kitchen based at the Klein Joostenberg farm in Stellenbosch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa on the couch is a young social entrepreneur named Sebastian Daniels to chat about the platform called Ground Culture.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It’s no secret that the entertainment and creative industry has taken a massive blow by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown, but independent music artists and creatives have united in order to spread hope to our communities, country, and the rest of the world on a fresh, new musical track written/composed by South African music artist Saalim Ismail. Saalim Ismail joins Amy o the line.