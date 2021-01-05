Music with Saalim Ismail

It’s no secret that the entertainment and creative industry has taken a massive blow by the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown, but independent music artists and creatives have united in order to spread hope to our communities, country, and the rest of the world on a fresh, new musical track written/composed by South African music artist Saalim Ismail. Saalim Ismail joins Amy o the line.



