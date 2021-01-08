TMNP rangers assault elderly man during arrest?

Pippa speaks to Nicky Schmidt who is the chairperson of Parkscape and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group.
For all of this, we turn to:
Cape Talk producer Stephan Lombard
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
deputy editor of TV Plus magazine, Craig Falck
Lakeside resident, Susan, has been frustrated as she's been trying to catch up with her debt with the City of Cape Town. She called in to share her story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: South African born CEO, Patricia HurterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Pierre Greeff who is a band member of Die Heuwels Fantasties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brookes Spector | Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wynand van Vuuren | Head of Customer Experience at King Price InsuranceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the founder of BoxTof Archie Saunders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: The Good Things Guys Brent LindequeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Megan Pollock | A customer who ordered items from Estee Lauder