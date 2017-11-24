Pistorius sentence up to 13 years & Panayiotou convicted of murder

Pippa Hudson talks to Bronwyn Pithey | Attorney at Women's Legal Centre



With 16 days of activism set to begin this Saturday, one could say that today was a

victory in the courts in the fights against gender-based violence.

According to Reuters, the family of Reeva Steenkamp have welcomed the increased

sentence of 13 years and five months handed down on Oscar Pistorius earlier this

morning. “This is an emotional thing for them. They just feel that their trust in the justice system has been confirmed this morning,” Tania Koen, a spokesperson for the

Steenkamp family, told Reuters.



