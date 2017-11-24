Reclaim the Wilds

Pippa Hudson TALKS TO James Delaney



If you’ve ever spent any time in Joburg, you might have encountered a space called The Wilds. It’s actually a nature reserve, a beautiful green lung clutching the side of the koppies above the suburb of Houghton.

The park was opened in 1938, after the Johannesburg Consolidated Investment

Company donated it to the city on the condition that the land remain in its natural state.

It’s planted with thousands of indigenous trees and other native flora, crisscrossed by

several kilometers of winding stone paths that offer gorgeous views across the city

skyline.