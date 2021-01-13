On the couch with KFM Mornings host Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ground Up: Here’s how to fight anti-vaccine propaganda
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and the delay to university starting: UCT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Harrison - .Deputy Vice Chancellor at UCT
Today at 16:55
Using public wifi services - is it safe?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Thompson-Davy - Tech writer and editor
Today at 17:05
Charles Parry on the continuation of the booze ban under level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 17:20
Greg Mills: The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day
Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw
Today at 18:09
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:13
Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Latest Local
'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas. 13 January 2021 3:34 PM
CT man with visual impairment starts crowd-funding campaign for new braille tech Capetonian Kyle Williams has put out a public appeal for donations towards buying braille technology that could improve his life d... 13 January 2021 2:03 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Local
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
Should prisoners be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA? Clare Ballard of Lawyers for Human Rights outlines why prisoners are such a vulnerable group and have the right to health care. 13 January 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch with KFM Mornings host Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

On the couch with KFM Mornings host Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

13 January 2021 1:58 PM

Guest: Darren Simpson | Breakfast Show host of KFM Mornings at Primedia Broadcasting


Consumer Talk: What happens when you make a mistake on an EFT?

13 January 2021 3:18 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Car makers face screen test to judge safety

13 January 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Music with Carol Thorns

12 January 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Electric cellist  Carol Thorns 

How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property

12 January 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Melissa Harris | A registered Bee Keeper and owner of The Bee Keeper Cape Town.

Family Matters: ECD innovation

12 January 2021 2:40 PM

Pippa speaks to renowned Occupational therapist and Babysense author Meg Faure.

Privacy concerns about WhatsApp alternatives like Telegram? Here's what you need to know...

12 January 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Founder and CEO at Digital Law Company

TRAVEL: Trends in 2021

12 January 2021 1:59 PM

Pippa speaks to travel writer and publicist Allison Foat.

On the couch with KFM's Carl Wastie

12 January 2021 1:42 PM

Pippa in conversation with KFM Afternoon Drive (The Flash drive) presenter, Carl Wastie.

Music with Cece Vee

11 January 2021 3:09 PM

Pippa speaks to singer and multi-instrumentalist Cece Vee

The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum

Local Politics

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

Business Lifestyle

DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

A story of hope: COVID-positive nurse rejoices as her premature baby survives

13 January 2021 4:05 PM

Anoj Singh has until Monday to submit affidavit to Zondo inquiry

13 January 2021 3:31 PM

Questions raised as active COVID-19 cases drop by over 27,000 in KZN

13 January 2021 2:50 PM

