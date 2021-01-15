Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

Today's music guest is a man who burst onto the music scene in the last year - Afrikaans rapper Loufi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bridget Kahts (Carts) | Programme manager at the Centre for Early Childhood EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Debra Ogilvie-Roodt | Head of the Snapplify Foundation
Willem Kitshoff | CEO at D6
Guest: Nicky Stander | SANCCOB’s Preparedness and Response ManagerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kim Taylor | Customer Experience Director at Flight CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joy Des Fountain | Joint - CEO at myFanParkLISTEN TO PODCAST
CHANÉ - Music ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Susan Walls, technical advisor for the South African Insurance Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Sergio Luiz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Tessa Purdon Food editor at Food24.Com.LISTEN TO PODCAST