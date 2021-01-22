Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Smart anti-Covid masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Malibongwe Tyilo - Associate Editor at Maverick Life
Today at 17:05
Vaccines may not work as well against the new variant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Lynn Morris
Today at 17:20
Currie Cup semi-final
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:45
Music: Year of Dogs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Van Graan
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
What are the ethics using your connections and power to save your family and self from covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cynthia Schoeman - MD at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary
Today at 18:12
Ramaphosa signs Political Party Funding Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Musgrave Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Is there a nasty tummy bug doing the rounds?

Is there a nasty tummy bug doing the rounds?

22 January 2021 1:29 PM

Our resident health and wellness consultant Dr. Darren Green answers this for us.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the TV world

22 January 2021 3:09 PM

Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talkj producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk  producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVplus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Inside out fitness goals

22 January 2021 2:52 PM

Guest: Jason Barnard

Jason Barnard went from bootcamp trainer to starting his own business in the middle of lockdown and now runs Inside Out Fitness with his wife Carmen Rishworth-Barnard, who is a physiotherapist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City's mobile library service to be phased out

22 January 2021 2:22 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | City od Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: Delightful tales about difficult topics

22 January 2021 2:11 PM

Pippa speaks to co-authors:

 1) Kimberley Clow

 2) Graham Geiger-Krige

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with trans-Atlantic rower Zirk Botha

22 January 2021 1:40 PM

This is not Zirk’s first hard-core expedition. As a naval officer he has sailed 3 trans-Atlantic crossings, he’s an avid trail runner and mountain biker and has trekked the Himalayas and paddle boarded the Okavango Delta.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Nipho Hurd

21 January 2021 3:32 PM

Hailing from Kwazulu-Natal, Nipho Hurd has been in the music business game for more than 5 years now. Last year she released her debut titled 'The Ghel'. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation offers 3 year Marine Science Course for Grade 10's

21 January 2021 3:25 PM

Guest: Russel Stevens | Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Managing your debt in 2021

21 January 2021 2:50 PM

Guest: Benay Sager | Chief Operating Officer  at Debtbusters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: How to use household items in the garden

21 January 2021 2:21 PM

Here's Pippa in conversation with Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist, Cherise Viljoen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

