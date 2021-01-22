On the couch with trans-Atlantic rower Zirk Botha

This is not Zirk’s first hard-core expedition. As a naval officer he has sailed 3 trans-Atlantic crossings, he’s an avid trail runner and mountain biker and has trekked the Himalayas and paddle boarded the Okavango Delta.
Guests
Stephan Lombard | Cape Talkj producer
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVplus magazine
Guest: Jason Barnard
Jason Barnard went from bootcamp trainer to starting his own business in the middle of lockdown and now runs Inside Out Fitness with his wife Carmen Rishworth-Barnard, who is a physiotherapist.
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | City od Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Pippa speaks to co-authors:
1) Kimberley Clow
2) Graham Geiger-Krige
Our resident health and wellness consultant Dr. Darren Green answers this for us.
Hailing from Kwazulu-Natal, Nipho Hurd has been in the music business game for more than 5 years now. Last year she released her debut titled 'The Ghel'.
Guest: Russel Stevens | Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Guest: Benay Sager | Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Here's Pippa in conversation with Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist, Cherise Viljoen.