Travel: Local mountain guide pivots from Camino to local walks

Pippa speaks to Matthew Pinker who divides his time between South Africa and the Asturias, a north-western section of Spain where he has led numerous South African visitors on walking tours, including the famous Camino de Santiago.
Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the line by Brian Segal who is the founder of the Conversation Initiative Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Suzanne Ackerman-Berman | Director of Transformation at Pick n PayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronald Bownes | Founder & CEO of DreamXChangeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the success of his EP called Ready, McCay, was back in studio to work on new material, which was released in the latter part of 2020. We caught up with him.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | Managing Director at Schoeman-Law Inc.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Tammy Fry who is the international marketing director of the Fry’s vegan brand and director of the Meat Free Mondays campaign in both Aus and South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST