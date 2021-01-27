Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Sludge removal services at wastewater plants to commence this week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
New spate of elephant deaths in Botswana’s Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Lindsay
Simon Espley - Africa Geographic
Today at 18:11
South African barley farmers brace themselves for a bleak future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 18:15
ZOOM: Wine industry heads to court in a fight for the alcohol ban to be lifted
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing director at Vinpro | rico@vinpro.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: The SPAC for hacks reveals the cracks in a financial system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - The Kinsley Report released in October reveals the most ridiculously expensive car parts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu - leigh@creativespacemedia.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered Everything you've always wanted to know about Covid-19, infectious diseases expert Francois Venter answers your questions. 27 January 2021 5:16 PM
Good cop, bad cop: Will 2021 be a repeat of the lockdown policing seen in 2020? What will policing look like in 2021 in light of the current indefinite lockdown asks Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
View all Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry... 27 January 2021 9:37 AM
2 reasons your employer can force you to join a specific medical scheme Lawyer Craig Berkowitz outlines when it is compulsory for employees to join a medical aid scheme selected by an employer. 27 January 2021 5:23 AM
View all Business
Is your medical aid ripping you off? MediCheck can help you resolve claims R35 billion spent by members out of their savings, which is their own money, or out of pocket this past year, says Mark Hyman. 27 January 2021 8:25 AM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels: reports The UK government is expected to announce new entry requirements for travellers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring countr... 26 January 2021 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

27 January 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena

27 January 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena - Motoring journalist with Cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

27 January 2021 2:47 PM

Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On The Couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (SCARS)

27 January 2021 2:42 PM

Guest: Chinelle Boshoff

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Wendy Oldfield

26 January 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Collection of SMART I.D cards and other documentation at Home Affairs offices

26 January 2021 2:52 PM

Guest: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Having difficult conversations

26 January 2021 2:39 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Brian Segal who is the founder of the Conversation Initiative Foundation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feed the Nation Foundation provides assistance to child-headed households around the country

26 January 2021 2:17 PM

Guest: Suzanne Ackerman-Berman | Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Local mountain guide pivots from Camino to local walks

26 January 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa speaks to Matthew Pinker who divides his time between South Africa and the Asturias, a north-western section of Spain where he has led numerous South African visitors on walking tours, including the famous Camino de Santiago. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with DreamXChange

26 January 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Ronald Bownes | Founder & CEO of DreamXChange

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot

Business Lifestyle

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Local Politics

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Q & A: Your Covid-19 questions answered

Local

EWN Highlights

DA forges ahead with legal action against Ramaphosa over vaccine plan details

27 January 2021 4:42 PM

Gates: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks will continue if vaccines don't reach everyone

27 January 2021 4:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: AU Chair Ramaphosa on Africa COVID-19 vaccine strategy

27 January 2021 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA