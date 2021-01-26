Music with Wendy Oldfield

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The latest regarding the Rhinos in KNP
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jamie Paterson - Scientific Editor - Africa Geographic
Today at 16:05
Farmworkers transport: Discussions after 80 injured in truck crash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Billy Claasen - Executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
Today at 16:20
Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Zuma in Zondo matter - ordered to appear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 16:55
The wasp and the fig.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon van Noort - entomologist at Iziko Museums in Cape Town
Today at 17:05
The Western Cape and the Covid-19 vaccine - what is next?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Books: Kate Mosse, author of The Burning Chambers series.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kate Mosse - null at Author
Today at 18:08
Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
