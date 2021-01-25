On the couch: A man's Journey with Cancer

Guest: Lynn Sherlock



Lynn Sherlock lost her husband Chris to a brain tumour in January 2016. Before his illness, Chris was a published author, and he had hoped to live long enough to write his own book about his experience dealing with the tumour. But it was not to be, and during the final weeks of his life, Lynn made him a promise that one day she would write it for him.