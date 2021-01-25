On the couch: A man's Journey with Cancer

Guest: Lynn Sherlock
Lynn Sherlock lost her husband Chris to a brain tumour in January 2016. Before his illness, Chris was a published author, and he had hoped to live long enough to write his own book about his experience dealing with the tumour. But it was not to be, and during the final weeks of his life, Lynn made him a promise that one day she would write it for him.
Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ciro De Siena - Motoring journalist with Cars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chinelle BoshoffLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the line by Brian Segal who is the founder of the Conversation Initiative Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Suzanne Ackerman-Berman | Director of Transformation at Pick n PayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Matthew Pinker who divides his time between South Africa and the Asturias, a north-western section of Spain where he has led numerous South African visitors on walking tours, including the famous Camino de Santiago.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronald Bownes | Founder & CEO of DreamXChangeLISTEN TO PODCAST