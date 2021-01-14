DIY Advice: Angelo offering home hacks

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helen Seeney

Today at 10:33 SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset" Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:32 Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 12:10 Virtual hosting of Sona 2021 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)

Today at 12:15 Vaccine roll out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Today at 12:23 national school nutrition programme - Equal Education The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 national school nutrition programme to continue The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 12:37 handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn

Today at 12:40 2020/2021 household affordability index The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mervyn Abrahams

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA

