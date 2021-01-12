TRAVEL: Trends in 2021

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:10
Virtual hosting of Sona 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
Today at 12:15
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:23
national school nutrition programme - Equal Education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
national school nutrition programme to continue
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
