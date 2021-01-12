How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SANEF calls for investigation into SSA funding ANA media agency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA agrees to facilitate controlled access to Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Davos meeting with theme, "The Great Reset"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:10
Virtual hosting of Sona 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
Today at 12:15
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:23
national school nutrition programme - Equal Education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
national school nutrition programme to continue
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub Professor Barry Schoub, head of MAC on vaccines, says no information is shared until the deals are signed and sealed. 28 January 2021 4:32 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
View all Local
When the State Security Agency played its dirty tricks, where was Parliament? "The current SSA is rife with the nameless, faceless officials who were doing the looting," says DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard. 27 January 2021 12:59 PM
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member. 27 January 2021 8:41 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Politics
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
View all Business
Which supermarket is cheapest? It depends when and what you are buying ConsumerTalk consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the 'basket of goods' comparison has a number of flaws. 27 January 2021 4:30 PM
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna! Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'. 25 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
These are the top 5 regrets people have after a night on the booze says survey Having sex while drunk, run ins with the police and ending up in the ER were also listed as people's biggest drinking regrets. 27 January 2021 2:25 PM
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 27 January 2021 11:20 AM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena. 27 January 2021 2:48 PM
Jacob Zuma has always been a kept politician - Jacques Pauw Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers: Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison". 26 January 2021 12:20 PM
‘Wealth gained by 10 richest men during pandemic could buy vaccines for all' "The world’s 10 richest men increased their wealth, in some case because of the pandemic, by $540 billion," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 January 2021 9:05 AM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property

How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property

12 January 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Melissa Harris | A registered Bee Keeper and owner of The Bee Keeper Cape Town.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

27 January 2021 3:55 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena

27 January 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena - Motoring journalist with Cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

27 January 2021 2:47 PM

Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On The Couch with Second Chance Animal Rescue Sanctum (SCARS)

27 January 2021 2:42 PM

Guest: Chinelle Boshoff

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Wendy Oldfield

26 January 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And Musician

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Collection of SMART I.D cards and other documentation at Home Affairs offices

26 January 2021 2:52 PM

Guest: Sam Plaatjies | Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Having difficult conversations

26 January 2021 2:39 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Brian Segal who is the founder of the Conversation Initiative Foundation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feed the Nation Foundation provides assistance to child-headed households around the country

26 January 2021 2:17 PM

Guest: Suzanne Ackerman-Berman | Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Local mountain guide pivots from Camino to local walks

26 January 2021 2:06 PM

Pippa speaks to Matthew Pinker who divides his time between South Africa and the Asturias, a north-western section of Spain where he has led numerous South African visitors on walking tours, including the famous Camino de Santiago. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with DreamXChange

26 January 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Ronald Bownes | Founder & CEO of DreamXChange

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccine negotiation non-disclosure agreements 'the nature of the game' - Schoub

Local Politics

Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Local Politics

Zondo inquiry questions motives of unit tasked with probing Zuma poisoning claim

28 January 2021 8:54 AM

No evidence ginger, lemon, garlic combo prevents COVID-19 infections - experts

28 January 2021 8:27 AM

ConCourt set to rule on Zuma's state capture inquiry appearance today

28 January 2021 7:53 AM

