On the couch: "Stroop" filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott back with new documentary

Filmmakers Bonne de Bod and Susan Scott join Pippa on the virtual couch to chat about their new film Kingdoms of Fire, Ice, and Fairy tales.
Topic 1
The inauguration fashion moments from the Biden/Harris inauguration
Topic 2
The 5th international Public Art festival takes place in Cape Town in Feb.
Topic 3
Pantones colour of the year is unusually two colors this year... to promote a notion of both unity and diversity.
Joining Pippa on the line is Marcél du Toit who is the CEO of the residential property platform, Leadhome.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charles Rudolf | The owner of the extermination business, Hygiene 'n Bugs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Rudi van Aarde | Emeritus Professor of Zoology at the University of Pretoria, and is chair of Conservation Ecology in its faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Susan Brice | Head of Cemetery Management for Recreation and Parks at the City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ciro De Siena - Motoring journalist with Cars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chinelle BoshoffLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Oldfield | Artist And MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST