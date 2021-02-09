Music with pianist Zibusiso Makhathini

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Florist experience: Valentine's Day during a pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ryan Bacher - Md at Netflorist
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Scott Clifton
Today at 06:44
Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zama Mati
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with pianist Zibusiso Makhathini

Music with pianist Zibusiso Makhathini

9 February 2021 3:12 PM

Zibusiso Makhathini (also known as ZIBUMAC) is a Durban based Jazz Pianist, Producer, and Electronic musician.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: An app launched to recreate the Lift Club

9 February 2021 3:07 PM

Guests
Theuns Venter | Co-founder of RideShare
Ladien van Zyl | Project manager at RideShare 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Beach breaks with Getaway magazine

9 February 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Anton Crone | The editor of Getaway magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 13

9 February 2021 2:02 PM

The winner of this round is Dion Anderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Natalie Du Preez of the Rabie Property Group

9 February 2021 1:59 PM

Guest: Natalie Du Preez | Marketing Manager of Rabie Property Group  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What do you do with expired medication?

9 February 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa reached out to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association for an answer to this question.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Sasha-Lee Davids

8 February 2021 3:08 PM

We caught up with the South African singer and songwriter Sasha-Lee Davids who returns to the spotlight with a brand new single, “A Little Love”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Noisy neighbours

8 February 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Adam Oken | Director of A.Oken Attorneys. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD: Local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways

8 February 2021 2:18 PM

Pippa speaks to the owner of RedBrushed Andre Strydom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 7

8 February 2021 2:07 PM

The winner of this round is Sybil Goosen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal

10 February 2021 5:24 AM

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA