On the couch: Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida

When Shudufhadzo Musida took the Miss South Africa crown in October last year she announced that she would be focusing on raising awareness around mental health.

Last week she launched her online mental health initiative #Mindful Mondays. Musida speaks to various experts on a diverse range of topics related to the subject on Instagram on Monday evenings at 19h00. We caught up with her to learn more about this.