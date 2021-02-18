Personal Finance: Gap Cover

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
Today at 05:10
What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Staff Sithole - Spokesperson at Women of South Africa (WoSA)
Today at 05:46
2021 Australian Open
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Ex-South African shares experience of life in frozen Texas
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Jackson
Today at 06:28
(Backup interview) Slices of Love sandwich drive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roesdiya Jacobs - "Bread and butter"of Slices of Love
Today at 06:44
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Archibald
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Our state of lawlessness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willem Els
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Covid Wrap: Western Cape focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Bishopsford Bonsai Nursery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Harris
Today at 09:50
Study finds that not enough South Africans are prepared to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Crew for a cause high school bursaries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mattheww Sterne - One of the Directors of Crew with a Cause
Today at 10:45
Entrepreneur’s Organisation supports local entrepreneur’s coffee shop dreams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Darren Green on drink spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
Five Cape cable thieves sentenced to combined 1,250 years behind bars - Eskom Eskom says a group of cable thieves was sentenced for 50 counts of charges related to copper cable theft last week. 18 February 2021 7:16 PM
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry. 18 February 2021 6:49 PM
Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the Zondo Commission and the judiciary should be respected by a... 18 February 2021 6:48 PM
View all Local
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
Bheki Cele is having tea with Jacob Zuma at Nkandla Lester Kiewit interviews EWN’s Nkosikhona Duma and political analyst Ralph Mathekga. 18 February 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
View all Business
Beware of pyramid scheme disguised as 'gifting circle' Divine Prosperity Blossom A financial expert has warned locals not to fall for a pyramid scheme known as Divine Prosperity Blossom that has sprung up in Cap... 18 February 2021 2:29 PM
[OPINION] The cost of making a cuppa tea - gas vs electricity CapeTalk breakfast show producer Bruce Hong shares his experiment making tea using gas vs electricity. 18 February 2021 12:46 PM
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1 Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012. 17 February 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
View all Sport
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Paris Hilton! The original famous-for-being-famous "socialite" and "social media influencer" (apologies Kim Kardashian) is 40 years old. 17 February 2021 3:14 PM
Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am. 17 February 2021 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
Cash-for-babies scandal leads to Netherlands halting intercountry adoptions The abuses included coercing or paying birth mothers in places like Indonesia, Brazil, and Columbia to give up children. 18 February 2021 11:49 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all World
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Personal Finance: Gap Cover

Personal Finance: Gap Cover

18 February 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Martin Neethling |Head of Sanlam Health Insurance and Distribution 


Moonstruck 2021

18 February 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Dr Cleeve Robertson | CEO of the NSRI

Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

18 February 2021 2:17 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 11

18 February 2021 1:59 PM

The winner of this round is Suzaan Hall.

On the couch: Chris Bertish launches another mad ocean adventure for charity

18 February 2021 1:51 PM

Guest: Water adventurer Chris Bertish

Consumer Talk: Divine Prosperity Blossom -Is it a pyramid scheme?

17 February 2021 3:21 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Erin White | Certified Financial Planner at Crue Invest

Car Talk: Reviewing the Mercedes G Class

17 February 2021 2:23 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 12

17 February 2021 2:11 PM

The winner of this round is Matthew Vass.

On the couch: How radio education is changing lives in Africa

17 February 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Kristine Pearson | The founding CEO of Lifeline Energy. 

Music with Stones & Bones

16 February 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Casper Stone | A member of Stones and Bones.

Lamola: All South Africans must respect the Zondo Commission and Constitution

Local

Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study

Business Local

Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

Local Business

SA must develop its own vaccines, says President Ramaphosa

18 February 2021 6:51 PM

SAA was denied request to fetch J&J vaccine due to lack of safety details

18 February 2021 6:08 PM

UN urges global COVID vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

18 February 2021 5:30 PM

