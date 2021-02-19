Book Club: Abigail Dean

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
Muslim cemetery in Claremont reopens after almost 100 years due to Covid-19 Burials will take place at the Al Jaamia Mosque Cemetery once again for the first time in nearly a century after it was closed by... 19 February 2021 2:22 PM
Mortuary workers will receive next round of Covid vaccine jabs Funeral Federation of SA's John Storom says those working directly with mortal remains in the funeral industry to be prioritised. 19 February 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
Corruption case against Magashule and others moved to Free State High Court ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he's tired of lengthly court delays after his case was postponed to August and moved to a... 19 February 2021 1:40 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
South African Parliament set to grill Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook The Govt wants to know how Mark Zuckerberg’s company is planning to avoid spreading misinformation about the upcoming elections. 18 February 2021 3:19 PM
View all Politics
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
SA's boxed wine sales overtook bottles for the first time ever in 2020 Newly released industry data shows that 2020 was a better year for the "bag-in-box" wine category than it was for bottled wine. 19 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Spiked drinks: Big symptoms you need to watch out for Dr Darren Green shares his extensive research into the dangerous issue of drink tampering. 19 February 2021 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 19 February 2021 5:02 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
Family of DJ Fresh accuser demand he retract 'slanderous' claims DJ Fresh slammed for calling rape accuser a 'pathological liar', family call on former 947 host to 'retract his false claims'. 18 February 2021 1:09 PM
View all Entertainment
New 2nd generation vaccine includes 2 Covid proteins for broader immune response UCT is working with US scientists to target the spiked protein plus the nucleocapsid protein, the protein found inside the virus. 19 February 2021 5:48 PM
'It's been really hard' - SA expat describes Texas blackouts amid winter storm A South African living in Texas says it has been a tough week for his neighbourhood which had no power for 36 hours due to a winte... 19 February 2021 8:20 AM
Daredevil Chris Bertish takes on world's first solo wing-foil across the Pacific Ocean adventurer Chris Bertish is gearing up for another world-first ocean crossing - wing foiling across the Pacific Ocean from C... 18 February 2021 4:48 PM
View all World
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Banks unwittingly employ criminals in rush to meet BEE targets - David Klatzow "In the rush to employ people who meet racial requirements, you’re dropping your standards," says investigator Dr David Klatzow. 19 February 2021 1:31 PM
Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence' "Speak about Donkie Booysen; the whole community – apart from police – knows," says Willem Els (Institute of Security Studies). 19 February 2021 10:56 AM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Book Club: Abigail Dean

Book Club: Abigail Dean

19 February 2021 2:18 PM

We caught up with Abigail Dean, the author of the book, Girl A.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

19 February 2021 3:15 PM

For suggestions around these we hear from:
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Stories of triumph through mental health challenges

19 February 2021 2:50 PM

Guest: Award-winning health journalist Marion Scher 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 7

19 February 2021 2:05 PM

The winner of this round is Mark Johnston.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Dr Darren Green on drink spiking

19 February 2021 2:02 PM

Dr. Darren Green is our resident Health and Wellness Consultant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021

18 February 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: Dr Cleeve Robertson | CEO of the NSRI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Gap Cover

18 February 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Martin Neethling |Head of Sanlam Health Insurance and Distribution 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

18 February 2021 2:17 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 11

18 February 2021 1:59 PM

The winner of this round is Suzaan Hall.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Chris Bertish launches another mad ocean adventure for charity

18 February 2021 1:51 PM

Guest: Water adventurer Chris Bertish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

Local Entertainment

WC officials aim to vaccinate over 1,000 health workers daily for next two weeks

Local

Lawlessness in Cape Town: 'Gangs have infiltrated crime intelligence'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Durban businessman says his life is in danger after legal battle with UKZN

19 February 2021 7:39 PM

Harry and Meghan permanently quit UK royal life

19 February 2021 7:17 PM

COVID lockdown: CT tourism lost almost R2bn & 12k jobs during Dec holidays

19 February 2021 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA