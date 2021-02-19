Health and Wellness: Stories of triumph through mental health challenges

Guest: Award-winning health journalist Marion Scher
For suggestions around these we hear from:
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
We caught up with Abigail Dean, the author of the book, Girl A.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The winner of this round is Mark Johnston.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Darren Green is our resident Health and Wellness Consultant.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Cleeve Robertson | CEO of the NSRILISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Neethling |Head of Sanlam Health Insurance and DistributionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical GardensLISTEN TO PODCAST
The winner of this round is Suzaan Hall.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Water adventurer Chris BertishLISTEN TO PODCAST