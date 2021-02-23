Music with Nathan Smith

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 22:05
Insights and comments on matric 2020 results
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Eli Katz - CEO of online school, Ivy Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Tensions rise in Masi over use of sports field earmarked for temporary homes There has been a stalemate in Masiphumelele, with some residents preventing the construction of the temporary units on the sports... 23 February 2021 7:32 PM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday Another batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected to land in South Africa this weekend. 23 February 2021 6:13 PM
Unemployment rises to 32.5%, 7.2 million South Africans without jobs - StatsSA Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says easing lockdown regs will allow people to move from non-economically active category. 23 February 2021 1:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Minister Creecy on why W Cape small-scale fishing rights scrapped The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister is heading to the High Court to have the current fishing rights scrapped, 23 February 2021 12:19 PM
We were holding our breath, but results better than anticipated - Umalusi Umalusi head Prof Volmink says results were not expected to go up this year, and the results are credible. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future' It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi. 23 February 2021 7:18 PM
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 1:19 PM
Kelly Khumalo: Nobody can ever use my story against me, because I've owned it South African songstress Kelly Khumalo joins Sara-Jayne King to talk about her latest album, reality TV show, and her relationship... 20 February 2021 12:21 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
UK govt promises Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out to all adults by end July Every adult in the UK will be offered a Covid-19 jab by the end of July as authorities ramp up the vaccination programme. 21 February 2021 12:54 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Nathan Smith

Music with Nathan Smith

23 February 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: South African guitarist, singer and songwriter Nathan Smith


Family matters: How to apply for a supplementary exam

23 February 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Kirstal Duncan-Willing | The project lead at Youth Capital

Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours

23 February 2021 2:27 PM
The Brain of CapeTalk: A winning score of 8

23 February 2021 2:22 PM

The winner of this round is Darren Hoffman.

On the couch: Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitary ware

23 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Candy Androliakos | The founder of Leafline

Music with Lira

22 February 2021 3:22 PM

Guest: A multi-platinum-selling musician Lerato Moipone Molapo, affectionately Lira. 

Legal Talk: The Master of the High Court

22 February 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Zureena Agulhas | The Master of the High Courts' Western Cape Division

FOOD: Making the most of ginger with Jenny Morris

22 February 2021 2:25 PM

Guest: Restaurateur & Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris 

Brain Of Cape Talk: After a 8-all tie, it's a sudden death win

22 February 2021 2:19 PM

Ashley Alexander is is the winner of the round.

On the couch: Actress Lea Vivier talks the new Showmax original "Dam"

22 February 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Actress Lea Vivier

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Western Cape scores 79.9% matric pass rate - here are the top achievers

Local

Office clerks and med students jumping vaccine queue, frontline doctor alleges

Local

Ramaphosa: Rich countries need to donate COVID vaccines to African countries

23 February 2021 8:27 PM

ANC NC: Magashule's interpretation of step aside resolution is wrong

23 February 2021 8:17 PM

Eskom management’s failure to appear angers MPs

23 February 2021 7:31 PM

