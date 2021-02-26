Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 10

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 04:50
What is the future of Events in level one?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Shai Evian
Today at 05:10
New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Florencia Belvedere - Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 05:46
SAA’s return to the skies postponed
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Feel better, send a letter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Fibre price wars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA to get Land Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin van Staden - member of exec committee and Rule of Law Board of Advisors at Free Market Foundation
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 07:20
Universities get ready to kick off 2021 academic year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The call to drink responsibly is not enough
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Harrison
Today at 08:21
Update on Jonkershoek Fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Witnesses to gang violence intimidated
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Animal lover started the Youth Pet Care in Lavender Hill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
nazrudeen Adams
Today at 11:05
Judge John Hlope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:27
Freedom Under Law: Calls for suspension of Judge Hlophe following his dismissal of Bongani Bongo's corruption case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
status
