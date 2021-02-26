Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 10

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
What is the future of Events in level one?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Shai Evian
Today at 05:10
New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Florencia Belvedere - Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 05:46
SAA’s return to the skies postponed
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Guy Leitch - Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Feel better, send a letter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Fibre price wars
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SA to get Land Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin van Staden - member of exec committee and Rule of Law Board of Advisors at Free Market Foundation
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 07:20
Universities get ready to kick off 2021 academic year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO at Universities South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The call to drink responsibly is not enough
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr David Harrison
Today at 08:21
Update on Jonkershoek Fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Witnesses to gang violence intimidated
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Animal lover started the Youth Pet Care in Lavender Hill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
nazrudeen Adams
Today at 11:05
Judge John Hlope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:27
Freedom Under Law: Calls for suspension of Judge Hlophe following his dismissal of Bongani Bongo's corruption case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
SA Tourism CEO warns hospitality sector not to compromise on Covid-19 rules SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has warned establishments that getting lax with Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be detriment... 1 March 2021 1:04 PM
View all Local
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Politics
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
View all Business
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Rachel Kolisi and Siphokazi Jonas discuss their powerful film We Are Dying Here Rachel Kolisi along with her husband Siya makes her executive producer debut with the film focusing on the impact of rape and fem... 27 February 2021 11:29 AM
View all Entertainment
China court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark case The ruling was made in line with a new 'civil code' seeking to allow stay-at-home-parents compensation in the event of a divorce. 25 February 2021 3:35 PM
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 10

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 10

26 February 2021 1:51 PM

The winner of this round is Gareth Stead.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Rudi Simon

1 March 2021 3:30 PM

Rudi Simon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk -Share Block Schemes

1 March 2021 3:21 PM

Pippa speaks to Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, an attorney and the managing director of Schoeman Law Incorporated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Soil to Fork at Boschendal

1 March 2021 3:08 PM

Pippa speaks to Allistaire Lawrence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

1 March 2021 2:59 PM

Now that the Brain of Cape Talk is done and dusted we are delighted to welcome back our weekly dose of restaurant and foodie news from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – a reminder that these two sites are respectively South Africa’s biggest online restaurant guide and biggest foodie community, so you’ll never be short on inspiration and tips on new recipes and venues to try.

Natalie Wilson is their head of food

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with extreme adventurer Zirk Botha

1 March 2021 2:06 PM

Extreme adventurer and ex naval officer, 59 year old Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing on his boat ‘Ratel’, from South Africa to Brazil in a world record time of 70 days, covering over 7200km.

After leaving Cape Town on 19 December 2020, Botha rowed into the small bay of Buzios just north of Rio de Janeiro, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

26 February 2021 3:14 PM

Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Organ transplants in the time of Covid-19

26 February 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr. David Thomson | The President of the South African Transplantation Society 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: What's hot at the Book Lounge?

26 February 2021 2:23 PM

Guest: Mervyn Sloman | Owner of The Book Lounge in Roeland Street  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with adventurer Monde Sitole

26 February 2021 2:18 PM

Monde Sitole is a man who's shaking up the status quo and pushing the boundaries of life, by taking on what many would deem as insurmountable challenges.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water

Business

Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1

Local

'Good news this morning, fire lines above Stellenbosch contained'

EWN Highlights

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA