Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
The importance of black pride
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tiffany Mugo
Silindokuhle Mavuso
Siya Khumalo
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Dating in the Covid Age
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shannon Davidoff - Matchmaker And Life Coach at Perfect Partnerts
Today at 11:05
Relationships: An open line for married couples
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
1 year lock down anniversary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alfred Adriaan
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments censured
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Muhammed Desai - Director at Africa for Palestine
Today at 12:15
Marking one year since Covid-19 first confirmed in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Centre
Today at 12:37
Constitutionality of the 2021 budget questioned - IEJ responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Busi Sibeko
Today at 12:45
Murder in Paris - The Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: Rabblicious Restaurant
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:35
SKYPE Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure: Dineo Ranaka
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dineo Ranaka
Today at 14:35
Unplugged: Anna Wolf
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:38
Friday File Simon & Mary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Pozniak - md at Simon and Mary
Latest Local
Which services are now available at Home Affairs under Level 1 lockdown? The Minister of Home Affairs has announced which services the Department of Home Affairs will be re-instating under Level 1. 5 March 2021 9:33 AM
Mogoeng Mogoeng given 10 days to apologise for Israel comments The Cheif Justice has been hauled over the coals for comments he made about the Israel-Palestinian conflict in June last year. 5 March 2021 8:45 AM
It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago. 5 March 2021 8:32 AM
View all Local
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD UCT African Centre For Cities' Edgar Pieterse says reimagining Bellville is not something in the future. It is already happening. 3 March 2021 4:15 PM
'Criminals believe small ports like Saldanha are easier to wiggle through' Public Safety Mayco member Andre Truter at Saldanha Bay Municipality says criminals will try and find the crack in the system. 3 March 2021 2:14 PM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
[PHOTOS] Lucky Tableview cat rescued after accidentally being plastered in wall Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina who had just disappeared. 3 March 2021 2:47 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
"How do we build a rainbow nation if TV shows only feature a certain race?" Within hours of Love Island SA debut #LoveIslandOrania was trending - in reference to the famous 'whites-only' Northern Cape town. 4 March 2021 1:55 PM
Dolly Parton gets taste of own medicine, sings about vaccine while getting jab Parton last year donated $1 million to vaccine research supporting the development of the Moderna vaccine. 4 March 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Bacteria can become resistant to sanitisers A team of researchers from the University of Free State is putting this to the test. 4 March 2021 1:35 PM
SA firm named in Amnesty report on war crimes in Mozambique A report by Amnesty is accusing both the government and the al-Shabaab linked insurgents of war crimes against civilians. 3 March 2021 1:23 PM
View all World
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz

Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz

2 March 2021 3:16 PM

Ramdaz is a South African Indie-pop duo formed in 2016, consisting of brothers Vikshay and Vishekh who hail from KZN. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Gia McKay

4 March 2021 4:15 PM

Gia McKay Is the latest newcomer to the South African music scene. Cape Town born and raised, she’s singer-songwriter who released her first track, I Won’t Ask Why, at the tender age of 18 in October last year and has quickly followed that up with her latest release.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: Everything you need to know about Applying for Re-marks

4 March 2021 3:03 PM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shafer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: DIY with Angelo

4 March 2021 2:23 PM

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Carel du Toit Foundation presents the findings of the first ever World Hearing Report

4 March 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Hermien Louw | An audiologist at the Carel du Toit Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Fraud by identity theft

3 March 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Mercedes-Benz A45 S AMG vs BMW M2 CS

3 March 2021 3:30 PM

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cat that got stuck in the wall

3 March 2021 2:00 PM

Tableview residents Sunell and Gerrit Moss spent more than two days searching for their missing cat Gina, who had suddenly just disappeared. Sunell tells us the story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: World Wildlife Day - Pangolins and Covid-19

3 March 2021 1:50 PM

Guest: Conservationist and wildlife writer Richard Peirce 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge

2 March 2021 3:13 PM

Guest: Tracy Le Roux from the JDI Foundation, the organisation responsible for running the Cableway Charity Challenge.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA

Local

Karima Brown remembered for her courage and 'fearless approach to journalism'

Local

Santam makes provision for R2b more to pay out business interruption claims

Business

EWN Highlights

Trump to be allowed back on YouTube when 'risk of violence' falls

5 March 2021 8:34 AM

Virus kills fewer African women than men: WHO study

5 March 2021 7:42 AM

A mentor for young journalists: media industry remembers Karima Brown

5 March 2021 7:31 AM

